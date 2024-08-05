General manager Jim Nill and the Dallas Stars have had a lot of success in the last two seasons. The Stars made the Western Conference Finals in 2023, but it didn't go too well. Dallas lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games. In 2024, they returned to the Western Conference Finals only to lose in six games to the Edmonton Oilers.

Despite the heartbreaking losses, there is a lot to take away here. And Nill hopes his team can build upon this in the year ahead. Recently, he sat down with The Hockey News to deliver a message to Dallas fans ahead of the new season.

“I’d tell them that, you know, we’re right there – two appearances in the final four in the last two years, and we’re hungry for more than that (next) year. We’re so close, and we’re so thankful for their support,” the Stars general manager said, via The Hockey News.

Jim Nill likes where Stars are at heading into 2024-25

The Stars have played great hockey since the turn of the decade. In fact, they made the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They did lose, but it shows that they have been one of the best teams in hockey over the last few years. Heading into 2024-25, Jim Nill believes Dallas has what it takes to take that next step.

“It’s a hard league to win in, but we feel like we’ve got the talent, the excellent coaching of Peter DeBoer, and the depth and the drive to do great things,” the Stars general manager said, via The Hockey News.

The Stars certainly have the talent to do a lot of damage. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen is one of the best offensive blueliners in the league. Young star Wyatt Johnston is already making a significant impact in the NHL. And they have a great group of veterans consisting of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Matt Duchene.

Nill mentioned the current group of players when speaking with The Hockey News. He mentioned how excited he was to see how this current team gets on once the puck officially drops. And he hopes the fans continue giving their support in the year ahead.

We’re very excited about what we’re going to be able to do this season, and our fans are going to give us terrific support the way they always do,” the Stars general manager said, via The Hockey News. “That’s all you can ask of your fans, and they’ve responded so well for us, so we’re grateful for them and we intend on giving them good things to cheer about this year and down the road.”