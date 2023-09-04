The Dallas Stars are gearing up for another deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. 24-year-old defenseman Miro Heiskanen is likely to play an integral role for Dallas this upcoming season. And while winning the Stanley Cup is ultimately the goal of both team and player, Heiskanen has his eyes on another set of hardware.

The Stars defenseman spoke at the NHL's European Media Tour last week. There, he revealed his major goal for the 2023-24 season involves winning the Norris Trophy. “That's one thing I really want to win,” Heiskanen said, via NHL.com. “I want to be the best defenseman in the NHL.”

The Norris Trophy is awarded to the best defenseman in the league. It was most recently won by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson. Karlsson scored 101 points for the San Jose Sharks before his trade to Pittsburgh last month.

It was a historic performance for Karlsson and one that knocked Heiskanen down the ballot. The Stars defenseman finished seventh in Norris voting this past season. The 24-year-old recorded a career-high 73 points in 79 games for Dallas.

Heiskanen did note that his mind usually isn't on the Norris during the season. He has his focus squarely on the Stanley Cup. Given how close the Stars came to winning hockey's holy grail in 2023, he certainly will keep this mindset moving forward. But that doesn't mean the Norris Trophy isn't completely out of mind.

“It's like I always say, I try to help my team win the Stanley Cup, but if there is a chance to win the Norris Trophy as well that would be great. Hopefully next year,” Heiskanen said, via NHL.com.