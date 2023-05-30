The Dallas Stars are out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after losing Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Their performance in that Game 6, to put it lightly, was absolutely embarrassing.

The Stars entered Game 6 with a chance to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals. However, two goals from William Karlsson combined with multi-point games from William Carrier and Keegan Kolesar confirmed a 6-0 loss to eliminate Dallas.

Hockey fans took to Twitter as the game got out of hand, and they did not hold back. Many fans specifically took aim at Stars captain Jamie Benn, who received a two-game suspension for dirty play in Game 3.

Dallas Stars if Jamie Benn was suspended for 4 games pic.twitter.com/E8O2UZ80a0 — Rare (@RareWallaby) May 30, 2023

i cannot believe the seattle kraken died for the dallas stars to do this — random hockey thoughts (@stressedhockey) May 30, 2023

the dallas stars immediately since jamie benn’s return pic.twitter.com/HZZg7Jgqg0 — Ava (@avatarrant) May 30, 2023

jamie benn is gonna manage to get swept in a 6 game series. new level of loser gotta hand it to him — g (@wholegrainne) May 30, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Haven't seen Dallas dominated like this since the last game Jamie Benn played. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 30, 2023

Carrier opened the scoring early in Game 6, scoring on a feed from Kolesar. Karlsson and Kolesar scored later in the first period to help Vegas take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

Dallas limited the damage in the second period, allowing just one goal from Jonathan Marchessault. However, the game slipped through their fingers almost as soon as the third period began.

Michael Amadio made a fantastic play and found Karlsson for the fifth Golden Knights goal. Amadio himself found the back of the night later in the third period to finally put the Stars out of their misery.

Vegas returns to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2018. In their first year in existence, the Golden Knights came up just short against the Washington Capitals.

Vegas will take on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. Florida made the finals by sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as taking out the historic Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.