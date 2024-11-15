The Dallas Stars’ commanding 7-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday featured a series of milestones and standout individual performances. Both the veteran and rookie players contributed memorable moments, making it a night the team won’t soon forget. Tyler Seguin reached a career milestone by scoring his 800th point.

Tyler Seguin achieved a significant career milestone on Thursday, marking his 800th point against the team that originally drafted him. The 32-year-old forward provided a secondary assist on Matt Duchene's opening goal, making him the first player from the NHL's 2010 draft class to reach the 800-point threshold.

He followed up with his 801st point by assisting left winger Mason Marchment’s goal in the third period. Seguin’s impressive season start now totals 13 points—comprising seven goals and six assists—in 11 games.

Historic night for multiple Dallas Stars players

Rookie Oskar Bäck won’t soon forget this game either; the 24-year-old forward, who narrowly secured a roster spot, stepped in for Mavrik Bourque and netted his first NHL goal.

After a pass from linemate Colin Blackwell deflected off a skate, Bäck tapped it past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman. He later added an assist, marking his first multi-point performance.

Bäck’s goal was part of a second-period scoring surge that helped the Stars pull away from Boston. Fellow rookie Logan Stankoven started the streak, scoring on a loose rebound near the net. This goal advanced Stankoven to second in rookie goals and extended his lead over Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov in the rookie points race, now with 14 points, two ahead of Michkov.

Veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov wrapped up the remarkable second period with his second goal of the game, scoring with only 10.6 seconds left. At 35, the Stars’ second-oldest player had earlier netted his first goal on a penalty shot in the opening period.

Thomas Harley set up Dadonov’s breakaway with a well-timed stretch pass, drawing a hooking penalty on Mason Lohrei that led to a penalty shot. Dadonov converted it with style, extending Dallas’ lead to 2-0. This goal improved Dadonov's career penalty shot success rate to 4 out of 5, placing him fifth on the NHL’s all-time list for penalty shot goals.

Stars limiting the Boston Bruins to just two goals

Those highlights, along with Roope Hintz’s early third-period goal, contributed to the lopsided win, as the Stars limited the Bruins to just two goals—one from Charlie Coyle late in the first and another from David Pastrnak in the third.

The Bruins had two power-play opportunities to try to cut further into Dallas’s lead, including one following a hard hit from captain Jamie Benn on Brandon Carlo in the first period, but the Stars’ penalty kill remained solid.

The Stars didn’t get a power play until the final three minutes of the game, and even then, they opted not to use their usual power-play units.

Dallas has delivered consecutive seven-goal blowouts against Eastern Conference teams, following up Monday’s 7-1 victory in Pittsburgh. They remain unbeaten at home in the American Airlines Center.

Next, the Stars will travel to face division rival Minnesota Wild on Saturday.