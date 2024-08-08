The Dallas Stars looked dominant in the playoffs before falling apart in the Western Conference Finals. They held a 2-1 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers but were outscored 10-4 the rest of the way to fall in six games. The Stars thought they had the blueprint to defeat the Oilers. However, injuries to key players like Chris Tanev halted their progress. With a slight roster overhaul in an attempt to get younger, the Stars are searching for some breakout candidates in 2024-25.

Tanev, Ryan Suter, and Joe Pavelski left the team in the offseason, which paved the way for some younger players to take the reins. Nils Lundqvist, who infamously sat on the bench for most of the playoffs but didn't see much ice time, will take some of the weight off the defense departures. The Stars also signed Brendan Smith, Mathew Dumba, and Ilya Lybushkin as depth pieces.

The youth movement will happen up front, as five of the 14 forwards are under 24. The Stars could have four new full-time forwards in their lineup this season, with Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, Oskar Back, and Matej Blumel. They also have some younger options on defense if the veteran adds don't live up to the hype. Lian Bichsel and Christian Kyrou are two players who looked close to NHL-ready in the American Hockey League last season.

The Stars also need a better season from starting goaltender Jake Oettinger. He had a career-worst year in 2023-24, recording a 2.72 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He improved those numbers in the playoffs, but the Stars need Oettinger to come up big with a weaker defense core in front of him.

Mavrik Bourque proved he's ready

Bourque had a breakout season in 2023-24 with the Texas Stars, and Dallas hopes he can recreate that in the 2024-25 NHL season. Bourque tallied 26 goals and 51 assists in the AHL last season and added three goals and eight assists in the playoffs. He played above a point-per-game pace, but only managed two NHL games all year. Bourque had the most points in the AHL and won the AHL's Most Valuable Player Award.

Fans were screaming for Bourque to get the call-up at different points in the season when the Stars' offense faltered. They got very loud in the playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights, but Dallas held firm and kept him in the AHL postseason. The Stars navigated their way to the Western Conference Finals without him, but they inserted Bourque into the lineup when down 3-2 in the series.

It was a tough spot to put anyone in, especially a player in his second career NHL game. The move hammered home that they may have waited too long to put the AHL's leading scorer into the game. Bourque didn't generate much offense in the game, but they also put him in an impossible spot on the fourth line. A player like Bourque has to play with other highly-skilled offensive guys, and they didn't allow him that opportunity.

That may change for Bourque in 2024-25, as the Stars need to find a replacement for Joe Pavelski. Stankoven may have the upper hand in filling Pavelski's role, but Peter DeBoer's lineup construction could favor Bourque. DeBoer aimed for depth in his lineup last season, stretching his talent out over three lines instead of loading up his top two. Bourque will get a good linemate if the same strategy applies.

Logan Stankoven can elevate the Stars

The Pavelski loss doesn't sting as much with a player like Stankoven ready to take the next step. You can argue that Stankoven already took the next step when DeBoer elevated him to the first line at points in the playoffs. He earned the extended role, as he tallied eight points in 19 games in his first playoff run. Stankoven is a proven clutch player, playing big roles in the Western Hockey League and with Canada at the World Junior Championship.

Bourque might have lost the AHL's MVP if Dallas hadn't called Stankoven to the NHL. Stankoven was on an elite pace in the AHL, recording 57 points in 47 games. The Stars wanted to take a slow approach with Stankoven, as the undersized forward adjusted to the professional game. However, he forced Dallas' hand with his outstanding play in the AHL, then posted six goals and eight assists in 24 NHL games.

Stankoven left no doubt that he is ready for full-time NHL minutes and a more prominent role. The threshold for Rookie of the Year eligibility is 25 regular season games, so by playing in just 24 last season, don't be surprised if Stankoven takes home the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2024-25.