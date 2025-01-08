ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars look to continue their winning streak as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Stars come into the game at 25-13-1, which is good for third in the Central Division. In a tough division, the Stars are looking to make trades at the trade deadline. They have won six of their last seven games, and in the last game, faced the New York Rangers. The Rangers took a 3-0 lead in the first period, but the Stars would get two back in the period. In the second, Jason Robertson would tie the game. Both teams would score in the third period, leading to overtime, where the Stars would win the game on a Jamie Benn goal.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are 17-19-5 on the year. They are in sixth in the Metropolitan Division and have struggled as of late, losing four of their last five. In their last game, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. Travis Konency scored to give the Flyers the lead and would score again in the second period, but two Maple Leafs goals in the second period would have the game tied going into the third. Matthews Knies would score what would be the game-winning goal in the third, as the Flyers lost 3-2.

Here are the Stars-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Flyers Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -178

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win





Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Matt Duchene leads the Stars in points this year. He has scored 16 goals and 22 assists this year while having three goals and eight assists on the power play. Duchene is currently playing on the second line and is joined on the line by Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston. Benn has 11 goals and 17 assists on the year, while Johnston has nine goals and 20 assists this year.

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Robertson leads the line in points, sitting second on the team in points this year. He has ten goals and 22 assists on the year with three goals and five assists on the power play. Hintz leads the team in goals, having 18 goals and seven assists on the year, with four goals and two assists on the power play.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 20-9-1 on the year with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He is tied for second in the NHL in wins, while eighth in goals-against average. Oettinger has been solid in his last five games, giving up three or fewer goals in four of the five games while going 4-0-1 in the last five.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny currently leads the team in points, goals, and assists, but has been playing on the top line for the Flyers recently. He comes into the game with 20 goals and 25 assists, good for 45 points. Further, he has eight goals and two assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Owen Tippett, who is third on the team in points. Tippett has 11 goals and 13 assists on the year, good for 24 total points.

Meanwhile, it is Matvei Michkov is having a great year, and leads the second line. He is second on the team in points, with 12 goals and 17 assists on the year. He also has five goals and seven assists on the power play. Michkov is joined on the line by Scott Laughton, who is fourth on the team in points. He has nine goals and 13 assists this year, good for 22 total points. Finally, the Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim comes in with six goals and 15 assists on the year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to return from injury to be in the net for the Flyers in this one. He is 9-6-2 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. He was solid before going down with an injury, giving up just one goal and 48 shots in his last two starts.

Final Stars-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the defense of the Stars. They are fourth in the NHL in goals against per game, while sitting second on the penalty kill. Further, they are scoring well, with 3.26 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Flyers continue to struggle on defense, sitting 30th in the NHL in goals against per game. They have also given up 16 goals in the last five games. The Stars should score well in this one, getting the win.

Final Stars-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+140)