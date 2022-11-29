Published November 29, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

Offworld Industries, the studio behind the tactical FPS Squad, has just announced a new game based on a 1997 sci-fi film. They announced Starship Troopers: Extermination earlier and have also shown an announcement trailer to go with it.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is an upcoming 12-player PvE first-person shooter. It drops a squad of 12 players into the heat of battle where they must shoot down a horde of bugs that is coming at them. As a team of 12, each player has their own duty that they must fulfill. These duties can range from defending the base, gathering resources, completing objectives or simply killing all the bugs in sight.

The game has a class system where players can choose which role they would like to play. Currently, there are three playable classes in the form of Assault, Support and Defense. The Assault class is focused more on providing the group with firepower. On the other hand, the Support class is for treating teammates’ health and the Defense class is for defending and holding down the base as the bugs come to attack it.

There is also a class progression system where players can unlock new weapons, equipment and perks. By supporting the squad and fighting off the bug menace, players will become progressively stronger by unlocking these. This class progression also allows for players to customize the classes to suit their playstyle.

There is also a resource system in the game where players have to scavenge for resources in the refineries of the planetside. The players will then use these to build up their defenses. These resources could also be used to build constructs that could aid the players’ firepower.

The game doesn’t skimp out on enemies as there are multiple types of enemies that the players will encounter. The bugs also get progressively stronger as the players continue to fulfill missions.

All of these take place on a large-scale map with unique zones that will deliver a sense of a planetary war being fought. Because of the huge map, the game introduces a ping system to help players effectively communicate with each other on the field.

Starship Troopers: Extermination will launch in early access in 2023.