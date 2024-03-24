Ever since TJ Watt was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2017, the team has been competitive, but they haven't had any sort of success to show for it in the playoffs. Despite making it to the postseason four times, Watt hasn't won a playoff game in his career yet. And now, he's hoping that the Steelers additions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the quarterback room will help him change that.
Ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have struggled to get any sort of consistent production from the quarterback position. That resulted in them moving on from Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph in favor of signing Wilson and trading for Fields, and when asked what he thinks about the moves, Watt made it perfectly clear that he was on board with them if they end up helping the Steelers win in the postseason.
TJ Watt giving his take on the quarterback room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
"I haven't won a playoff game since my whole career [in Pittsburgh] so I'm open to any type of information." pic.twitter.com/eTfWSPgadF
TJ Watt hoping Russell Wilson, Justin Fields improve Steelers playoff success
While Watt has turned himself into one of the top defenders in the league, there's only so much he can do individually to help his team win. The Steelers need to figure out their quarterback position, and after determining that none of Pickett, Trubiskiy, or Rudolph were the guy for them, they opted to swap them out with Wilson and Fields.
Wilson is a former Super Bowl champion, but he has struggled pretty mightily over the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos, to the point where they are eating a massive $85 million dead cap hit over the next two seasons just so they can move on from him. He's only signed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers, so if he doesn't work out, it won't hurt the team at all in the long run.
Fields hasn't even made it to the playoffs over the first three seasons of his career, but he flashed a lot of potential early on with the Chicago Bears, which led to Pittsburgh trading for him. Had the Bears not been armed with the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the right to draft star quarterback prospect Caleb Williams, chances are they wouldn't have moved on from Fields this offseason.
Whether or not these guys can drastically improve the Steelers success on the field remains to be seen, but they will have a strong defense and a capable supporting cast on offense to help them succeed. Wilson will get the first crack at making the starting gig his own, but if he struggles, the team won't hesitate to give the ball to Fields.
With Watt wreaking havoc on defense, you can bet he's going to hold up his end of the bargain, but the combination of Wilson and Fields is a big question mark right now. The hope is that it will get Pittsburgh on the right track, and it's not as if they were winning a bunch with their aforementioned trio, so they may as well give it a shot to see if they can get Watt the first playoff win of his career.