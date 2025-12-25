New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is determined to bounce back after a career-worst performance in Week 16. In the Giants' 16-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dart completed 7 of 13 passes for 33 yards, was sacked five times, and finished with just 13 net passing yards. The defeat dropped New York to 2-13, matching the Las Vegas Raiders’ record, whom they face in Week 17.

While the 22-year-old said after the Week 16 loss that the Vikings game was unlike anything he had experienced at any level, he made it clear on Wednesday that he plans to bounce back.

“You look back at the tape, look at the things that you can correct,” said Dart. “At the same time, I know the kind of player I am. I’m going to bounce back. I think everybody in their careers is going to have a game that they’re unhappy about. But I’ve done some really good things too, and I know that my work ethic and my ability to perform, I don’t doubt that at all. I’m excited to have that opportunity and play close to home.”

The late-season portion of Dart’s year has been influenced by multiple factors, including a concussion that forced him to miss two games and the implementation of new schematics following the firing of head coach Brian Daboll. Since returning from injury, the Giants have limited Dart’s designed runs and off-schedule opportunities, particularly after a significant sideline hit he absorbed earlier in the season. Dart stressed that he remains confident in the communication between himself and the coaching staff as those adjustments continue.

“I have all the confidence in this coaching staff and their ability to put me out there and put me in good situations,” Dart said. “There are definitely things that I need to improve on myself. I definitely take accountability when it comes to mistakes here and there. I think that offensively, for the most part this year, we’ve done some really good things. I think for us, just having communication and being on the same page with things is huge and then going out there and executing at a high level.”

The rookie has also leaned heavily on veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both of whom have experienced highs and lows throughout their careers.

“They’ve been through it all,” Dart said. “They’ve played at the very highest level and have had bad games, as well. To get their perspective and obviously have the urgency to clean up some mistakes here and there, but at the same time, also don’t overreact to it. Keep playing your game; there are a lot of really good things this year to continue to stack on, and I’m excited for another opportunity.”

In 12 games this season, including 10 starts, Dart has completed 172 of 277 passes for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. As a runner, he has added 72 carries for 407 yards and seven touchdowns.

New York is currently on a nine-game losing streak and is still seeking its first road win since October 2024. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Giants will look to finish the year on a stronger note behind their rookie quarterback.