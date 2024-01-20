Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph addressed his 2023 season on Friday.

Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers saw their season end this past Monday. Pittsburgh faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round after a delay due to a winter storm. And it was Buffalo who came out on top, advancing to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

On Friday, Rudolph took to social media to share his thoughts on the year overall. “2023. Forever grateful to have been given an opportunity to take the field again as a Pittsburgh Steeler. God sure works in mysterious ways,” the Steelers quarterback wrote.

“There is no feeling on planet earth that rivals the thrill of victory alongside dear friends & teammates—Here’s to 2024,” Rudolph continued in his post on Friday afternoon.

Mason Rudolph stepped up big for Steelers in 2023

Rudolph entered the 2023 season as the third-string quarterback in Pittsburgh. And for most of the season, he didn't see the field. However, that changed late in the year. Starting signal-caller Kenny Pickett went down with a high ankle sprain. In Week 16, the Steelers turned to the former Oklahoma State quarterback.

He showed out against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former third-round pick threw for 290 yards against the Bengals as he led Pittsburgh to a 34-11 victory. The Steelers went on to win their final three games to secure a 10-7 record despite a shaky start to the year.

Against the Bills, Rudolph had an okay game. He completed 22 passes for 229 yards, throwing two touchdowns and an interception. In four regular season games, Rudolph completed 55 passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Mason Rudolph didn't play at a superstar level in 2023. However, when his team needed him, he stepped in and led them to the playoffs. It'll certainly be interesting to see how the former Oklahoma State signal-caller figures into the Steelers' quarterback room in 2024.