The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big win against the Detroit Lions, but there was a mess that occurred during the game with DK Metcalf and a fan. Metcalf shared why he had the interaction with the fan, and it seemed as if he was using racial slurs towards him.

A day later, the fan released a statement saying he did not use that kind of language.

“Ryan Kennedy categorically denies using the ‘N-word,' the ‘C-word,' or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident that occurred on December 21, 2025 at Ford Field during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions game.

These allegations are completely false,” the statement said.

“At no point before, during, or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind,” the statement continued. “The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contemporaneous reporting. Despite reports in the media last night and today, Mr. Kennedy has not used such language during any interaction with Mr. Metcalf or any other players in the past.”

Metcalf has had a history with the fan in the past when he was playing with the Seattle Seahawks. During that time, he reported the Lions fan to team security, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It will be interesting to see what the league does with this situation and if they will punish Metcalf for the interaction. The fact that he has had a history with this person should definitely be taken into account when looking at the punishment.