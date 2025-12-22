Many people consider two-time reigning American League Cy Young Tarik Skubal to be the best pitcher in MLB today, but the expectation is that Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes will soon occupy the throne. Some believe he already deserves the crown after posting a 1.96 ERA, 0.948 WHIP and 386 strikeouts through 320 2/3 innings. The Motor City stands firmly behind its guy, however.

During the Detroit Lions' battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ford Field PA announcer introduced Skubal as the best pitcher in baseball, per Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly. Pirates fans and Pittsburgh residents obviously feel strongly about such an assertion, believing that their one-of-a-kind hurler deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as the Tigers southpaw.

Skubal has posted a sub-2.40 ERA while logging 190-plus innings in back-to-back seasons, an incredibly impressive achievement in the modern era. His combination of dominance and durability is difficult to surpass, but Skenes is consistently excellent in his own right. The National League Cy Young and 2024 NL Rookie of the Year will reach absurd heights if he can maintain his form in 2026.

But Detroit will defend Tarik Skubal until it is blue in the face, especially since the panic meter is off the charts in Lions country. The home team lost in agonizing fashion on Sunday, 28-24, putting its playoff aspirations in dire straits. Fans seriously covet a source of pride right now, and No. 29 certainly meets that criteria.

His presence at the Lions-Steelers game will give locals some solace amid the constant trade rumors. Though, one cannot underestimate how beaten-down Pirates fans are after a near-decade of futility. For many, Paul Skenes is the sole reason to buy a ticket and invest hours in watching a last-place ballclub. Given the desperation pulsating through each city, expect this debate to continue for a while.

However, this rivalry could be all for naught if the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees scoop up Skubal and Skenes at some point in the future. But there is no need for that kind of cynicism quite yet. It's still football season, after all.