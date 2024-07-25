The Pittsburgh Steelers will be a fun team to watch during training camp and the preseason. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will duke it out in a QB camp battle that should be very fun to watch. Pittsburgh also has several exciting rookies on the offense who it will be under the microscope. The team recently announced a handful of players who will start training camp on an injury list, including one veteran free agent addition.

The Steelers have announced that versatile RB Cordarrelle Patterson will begin training camp on the active/NFI list. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Patterson reportedly injured his hamstring in non-football related work.

This is a pretty vague update on Patterson. It is currently unknown how much time Patterson will miss with this injury. We also don't know exactly where the injury came from. The NFI list can be tricky because technically, a player who injures himself working out outside of the team facility can be placed on the list.

Patterson followed offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to Pittsburgh after the two spent time together in Atlanta. Patterson started his career as a wide receiver, but has transitioned to playing running back as his primary role. He has also always been one of the best kick returners in the game.

The Steelers have big plans for Patterson. He has proven that he is an effective kick returner with the NFL's traditional rules and a dangerous playmaker coming out of the backfield. Patterson is expected to be one of Pittsburgh's primary kick returners in 2024, hoping his athleticism can take advantage of the NFL's new XFL-style kickoff rules.

Pittsburgh Steelers announce two additional moves ahead of their first training camp practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers also announced two additional moves ahead of their first training camp practice.

The team placed both linebacker Cole Holcomb and defensive lineman Dean Lowry on the active/PUP list.

Holcomb suffered a left knee injury on November 6th against the Titans. The injury required ACL surgery, which sent him to injured reserve and ended his 2023 season.

“It’s been a grind. It’s going to be a grind,” Holcomb said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But it’s one of those injuries that all you’ve got to do is just work. I can do that. I have no problem doing that. I’ll do whatever I’ve got to do to get back.”

Holcomb was on a productive streak during the games he did play in 2023. In eight games, Holcomb logged 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed.

Dean Lowry spent much of his NFL career with the Packers before a one-year stint with the Vikings. He has been a reliable rotational lineman who projects to lighten the load on Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.

We can't wait until Pittsburgh's first preseason game against Houston on August 9th.