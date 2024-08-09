The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to make a deeper playoff run during the 2024-25 NFL season after adding pieces in the offseason. Nevertheless, the Steelers lost players, including former linebacker Patrick Queen, who joined the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore cornerback Arthur Maulet seemingly took a jab at Queen for his comments about the city of Pittsburgh, and Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward defended Queen.

Maulet and Queen played together on the Ravens, but the irony is that Maulet used to play for the Steelers and is an ex-teammate of Heyward's. Queen claimed that the city of Pittsburgh was superior to Baltimore. This promoted Maulet to tell the media that the grass is not always greener on the other side and implied that Queen was just making his claim up.

Here is what Cameron Heyward at to say in response to Maulet's comments:

“I think Art [Arthur Maulet] is just mad that Pat [Patrick Queen] left for the greener pasture,” said Heyward. “Pat had a heck of a comment to Marlon Humphrey talking about the green pasture. I think there are a lot more Baltimore Ravens that would like to be in this situation, rather than that situation,” Heyward said on the Not Just Football with Cameron Hayward podcast.

It is respectable to see Heyward defending his new teammate. It will be interesting to see how Queen gels in Pittsburgh after a stout season with the Ravens.

The 24-year-old comes off a 2023 season where amassed a career-high 133 total tackles along with 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

How will Steelers look on offense amid big changes?

Patrick Queen will provide a notable boost to Pittsburgh's defense, but their offense is facing questions after they brought in new quarterback leadership.

The Steelers signed former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and traded for ex-Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. Fans and analysts have debated which QB will start during the 2024-25 season, and ESPN's Louis Riddick made a bold prediction on the matter.

“I have a feeling, based on my conversations, that if Justin can continue to ascend like he’s looking in practice, he’s going to start Week 1. He’s going to be the opening-day starter. I thought he’d be the starter at some point anyway,” Riddick told Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show.

No matter who QB1 is during the Fall, the Steelers retain their goal of improving upon their first-round exit from 2024 and making a deeper run.