Deep into Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, a little levity can't hurt with all the stories pitting Russell Wilson against Justin Fields. It's just jokes, right? But Wilson may have taken a shot at Kenny Pickett's small hands in speaking of his “big hands.” Wilson said he was blessed, and we can't blame an NFL quarterback for having hubris.

Pickett, the Steelers' 2022 first-round pick, was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for draft picks. While no longer in the organization, Wilson might've thrown some shade Pickett's way on his way out the door, via Cassidy Wood of KDKA.

“God gives you a gift to throw a ball,” Wilson said. “He gave me big hands to throw it.”

Throughout the draft process and into his NFL career, Pickett was criticized for his hand size. While he didn't direct call out his former quarterback, Wilson's “hands” line had many fans wondering if he was calling out Pickett.

Are NFL players really waiting for the microphone so they can take potshots at other players? Maybe we need some hip-hop heads to break down these interviews like they dissected the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef.

Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields remains the real controversy at Steelers training camp

The tricky evaluation between Wilson and Fields is the parsing of their contrasting styles. Yet, they both have the same underlying issue: holding onto the football for too long.

Since the NFL has moved into a two-high safety era on defense over the last several years, quarterbacks who could extend plays, get out of the pocket, and attack downfield have had some setbacks. Even Patrick Mahomes pivoted in a big way last year, averaging just 3.5 air yards per attempt (AIR/A). That means the ball traveled just 3.5 yards before being caught on average. Remember John Madden playfully teasing quarterbacks about dinking and dunking? That's the NFL.

Wilson was never a dink-and-dunk quarterback. In 2018, he led the league with 5.2 AIR/A. In 2017, he finished second (4.7 AIR/A) and tied for second in 2016 (4.9 AIR/A). While 1.5 fewer yards per attempt may not sound like much, it represents a paradigm shift in how offenses operate. This change has left quarterbacks like Wilson to flounder.

Fields, on the other hand, even if he holds onto the ball like Wilson, has the youth, speed and escapability to extend plays and run for first downs. Wilson is spry for his age, but his scrambling days are over.