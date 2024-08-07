The Cleveland Browns are ready for a big 2024 season. Cleveland has managed to assemble a great roster even though they've been saddled with the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson trade. Ironically, they now seem to be just one QB away from being a perennial contender in the AFC. The Browns may have to lean more heavily on defense in 2024, so it is great to see that they've added a couple new faces on defense.

According to the team website, the Cleveland Browns have signed a pair of new defensive players. Cleveland signed defensive end Marcus Haynes and linebacker Landon Honeycutt. In a corresponding move, the Browns waived wide receiver Jalen Camp and guard Chim Okorafor.

Haynes is a rangy defensive end out of Old Dominion. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed as a UDFA with the Denver Broncos. He spent the 2023 season on their practice squad. Haynes will wear No. 52 with the Browns.

Honeycutt is a rookie out of Mars Hill University. He participated in Cleveland's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Apparently he made enough of an impression during rookie camp to merit another look during training camp. Honeycutt will wear No. 35 with the Browns.

Ultimately, this is just a shuffling of camp bodies. Of the four players involved in this transaction, all are reserve players in the NFL and are more likely to make a practice squad than the 53-man roster.

The Haynes addition makes the most sense. Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Za'Darius Smith was carted off the practice field with an injury. Smith will reportedly “be fine” but will still miss some practice time, so it makes sense to add someone like Haynes to replace him for training camp.

NFL rumors: are the Cleveland Browns in play for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk?

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly in the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes.

News about a potential Aiyuk trade have popped up in the news all summer, but the intensity of the reporting hit a fever pitch this week.

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots were rumored as teams who have agreed to the framework of a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for a possible Aiyuk trade.

The 49ers may want a wide receiver back in return as part of an Aiyuk trade, which means the Browns would have to send either Amari Cooper or Jerry Jeudy back in the deal.

So why hasn't a trade been announced yet? One holdup could be Brandon Aiyuk himself.

As NFL insider Jordan Schultz explained on social media, Aiyuk has some serious sway over these negotiations.

“Reminder: Although Brandon Aiyuk doesn't have an official no-trade clause, he effectively has one because his opinion carries more weight than that of the 49ers or any potential trade partner. If Aiyuk doesn't want to go to a team, he can tell that team ‘I'm not signing an extension,'” Schultz said on social media.

“This is a major life decision that demands the kind of thought and nuance Aiyuk has given it,” Schultz added.

We can't wait to see if Aiyuk will become a member of the Cleveland Browns!