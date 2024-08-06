The headaches continue for Dallas Cowboys fans, as the CeeDee Lamb situation takes an unpleasant but unsurprising turn. The All-Pro wide receiver has been placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dallas is looking to create roster space for injuries while it addresses this ongoing contract issue. With training camp well underway, focus should ideally be on the football product rather than other matters. Though, this is not something that can just be brushed aside. Ensuring that Lamb is part of the franchise's long-term future is a top priority, one that many hoped would be handled months ago.

Alas, the 25-year-old is not present for practice in Oxnard, California. Holdouts risk hurting a team's on-field rhythm, which is not something the Cowboys could afford entering this specific campaign. On paper, the NFC looks as deep as it has been in a bit, so early-season rust and miscommunication problems could realistically prove to be a fatal blow by regular season's end.

Cowboys need CeeDee Lamb back pronto

A star receiver like Lamb might find it easier to get into the swing of things than other position groups, but training camp is also where camaraderie and chemistry is further built before opening kickoff. Intangibles such as those can be quite important for a franchise that has finished 12-5 in three consecutive years with only one playoff win to show for it.

However, those concerns actually become fairly trivial as more days and weeks go by without CeeDee Lamb on the active roster. In the event that he misses any regular season action, a scenario that still seems unlikely, fans' fears of losing big games in January could become irrelevant. Winning at all would be a tall order if quarterback Dak Prescott does not have his No. 1 pass-catcher lining up.

This latest roster move suggests that the Cowboys and Lamb could still be far apart in negotiations. Even if Dallas and its fans are not pressing the panic button, they must admit that this saga has contained more chapters than they anticipated.

For their sake, hopefully the narrative will wrap up shortly. Lamb can then return his attention to helping the Cowboys break through and crafting his legacy.