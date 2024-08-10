The Chicago White Sox made a big change when they fired manager Pedro Grifol and replaced him with Grady Sizemore on Thursday, giving the worst team in the MLB a much needed change. Grady Sizemore was tasked with replacing Grifol in the interim, and given how historically awful Chicago has been this season, it's safe to say that the bar has been set low for the former All-Star outfielder.

With the team having a day off on Thursday, Sizemore made his managerial debut on Friday night in the White Sox 7-6 loss against the Chicago Cubs. And while he didn't get his first win as a manager, it was clear both before and after the game that the players in the dugout were fired up to have Sizemore leading the way after things went so poorly with Grifol at the helm.

White Sox excited to have Grady Sizemore leading the way

There's no doubt it's been a rough season for the White Sox, as they have just a 28-90 record, putting them on pace to be one of the worst teams of all time. Replacing Grifol with Sizemore isn't going to magically make them a winner, but it should help boost some low spirits, as it was clear that some sort of change was needed.

While they didn't pick up a victory over the Cubs, it's clear that Sizemore's promotion has been well-received by the team. He's obviously well-known for his prestigious career as a player, which should immediately help him in his effort to relate to his players. But when you lose so much with the same guy in charge, at some point you want to see something change, and Sizemore's arrival should help boost the spirits of the franchise as a whole.

While Sizemore may not necessarily be sticking around for long given that he's been slapped with the interim manager tag, and a lengthy search process is expected to be conducted given how poorly Grifol fared, it's clear the team has responded well to him so far. Not much will be expected of Sizemore as the White Sox crawl to the finish line, but if he can give these players some sort of motivation, they could end up finishing this horrific campaign on a high note.