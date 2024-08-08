The San Francisco 49ers have been surrounded by endless trade buzz due to their impending contract negotiations with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers are rumored to move on from Aiyuk, given the two sides are struggling to agree on a new deal. Despite the saga, San Francisco is still making moves to improve their team, bringing in former Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker.

The 49ers and Walker are working on finalizing a deal, per Ari Meirov. Walker had a workout with SF on Wednesday and is now expected to sign.

Tracy Walker has accumulated 43 career starts with the Lions. He began his Detroit tenure in 2018 when the team selected him in the third round of the draft. After building a solid foundation, Walker exploded during his second year.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.