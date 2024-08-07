The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through a ton of changes this past offseason. They swapped out their offensive coordinator, gutted their QB room, rebuilt their offensive line, and added a ton of skill position players. However, the team is expected to add another WR to the mix before the start of the regular season. Mike Tomlin knows that many people think that is 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, which caused him to crack a joke on a local radio show this morning.

According to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mike Tomlin was asked on the 102.5 WDVE morning show if there were any AM phone calls before Tomlin sat down for his interview. He gave a snarky response in return.

“It's a little early on the west side right now so probably not,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin is a master of making statements like this one. It seems clear that Tomlin is joking, but it is impossible to say for sure whether or not he is trying to reveal some information for fans. What is clear is that he wants fans talking and thinking about the potential of adding Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers.

If the Steelers were to add Aiyuk, he would immediately slot into the starting lineup next to George Pickens. Aiyuk could take the Steelers offense to another level, so he would be well worth the cost of a trade and extension.

Now we just have to wait and see what happens in the coming days. It shouldn't be long before Aiyuk is traded.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey slips up and calls Aiyuk a ‘former teammate' — does this suggest that Aiyuk will be traded to the Steelers?

Christian McCaffrey may have dropped a possible hint about an imminent Brandon Aiyuk trade.

McCaffrey was interviewed as 49ers training camp yesterday and dropped a revealing quote.

“For me, I don't deal with it, you know, that's not part of my job. It's not part of my position,” McCaffrey explained to reporters, as shared on this post on social media by Max Loeb.

“Obviously, as a former teammate, or you know, teammate of his in general–any teammate that you have, you love and you respect them, you want the best for them. As far as the business side of this game goes, it's always difficult, so I stay out of it completely, you know, that's way above my paygrade.”

That revealing slip up could reflect the attitude behind the scenes in San Francisco — that Aiyuk is not coming back. This could signal that a trade of Aiyuk to the Steelers is coming soon.

McCaffrey was also quick to note that he doesn't want Aiyuk to leave, but understands the business of the NFL.

“I just try to focus on what I can do every single day, but obviously we wish the best for any of our teammates, whether they're here or not,” McCaffrey added. “Obviously, we hope he's here, you know…It's a tough part of the business.”

Steelers fans are hoping that Pittsburgh trades for Aiyuk sooner rather than later.