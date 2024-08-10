ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for yet another betting prediction and pick for today's jam-packed MLB slate as we head to the National League for this next series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third game of their current four-game series as they stand at one game a piece. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Phillies-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Aaron Nola (RHP) vs. Zac Gallen (RHP)

Aaron Nola (11-5) with a 3.54 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 134 K, 142.1 IP

Last Start: 8/5 @ LAD (L) – 6.0 IP, 4 ER, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: (6-2) with a 3.69 ERA, .248 OBA, 60 K, 68.1 IP

Zac Gallen (9-5) with a 3.75 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 96 K, 100.2 IP

Last Start: 8/5 @ CLE (W) – 7.0 IP, 5 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (6-3) with a 3.28 ERA, .243 OBA, 55 K, 57.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -102

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports, MLB.TV

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently leading the NL East by eight games over the second-place New York Mets. They've been one of the odds-on favorites to make it out of the National League all season, but they'll need to keep their momentum going for the remainder if they want success in the Postseason. After taking Game 1 of this series, they lost the last game in the bottom of the ninth and could have easily finished the job. Now, they look for the leg-up with their star pitcher on the mound.

Aaron Nola will take the bump for the Phillies and he's been their best pitcher all season by a convincing margin. Still, the Phillies have ended up losing in Nola's last four consecutive starts and he's wanting to put forth a solid start for them at home here. While he forces a lower average at home, his home run and walk numbers are lower on the road as he's capable of keeping an even flow throughout his innings of work. He'll give the Phillies their best chance to win another on the road.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently third in the National League West standings, sitting 3.5 games back of the leading Los Angeles Dodgers. They're on a bit of a hot streak at the moment as they've managed to win 12 of their last 15 games. They're slowly closing the gap in the divisional standings and if they can continue this success, we should have an interesting finish in the NL West. They proved their resolve last game, homering in the ninth inning as Adrian Del Castillo hit the first HR of his career. Look for their confidence to be sky-high heading into this one.

The Diamondbacks will send trusty ace Zac Gallen to the mound here behind his solid winning record. He's been stellar against National League teams this year, starting 12 games and only allowing four homers to them collectively. The Diamondbacks have also managed to win his last four consecutive starts, so Gallen is riding a ton of momentum at the moment despite his five earned runs during the last start. His control at home has been wildly consistent and he'll give them their best chance to take the lead in this series.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun game as both teams stand tied 1-1 in the series and will march two of their aces to the mound in this one. The Phillies are currently going through a rough patch, but they firmly lead in the position and plan to save their late-season streaks for right before the Postseason. The Diamondbacks are looking to act now and their urgency has become apparent over the last 15 games. They refused to quit during the last meeting of these two teams and they should have more momentum heading into this one.

We have to give the slight pitching edge to the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on the mound as he's been rock solid on the road with forcing ground balls and striking batters out. However, we also like the see the offensive production from the Diamondbacks as they continue to rank top-5 league-wide in runs, average, on-base, and slugging.

For our final prediction, we like the energy Arizona is playing with at the moment and if they can continue seeing production from the plate like they have over the last 15 games, they should be able to make this a memorable race in the NL West. Let's roll with Arizona to find this win against Philly.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks ML (-116)