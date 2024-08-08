Sure, it is just preseason, but NFL football is officially back. One of the biggest and most exciting games during the first week of preseason action is between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are immensely talented and seemed poised to win a Super Bowl, but neither franchise has done so with their current core.

The Ravens haven't been able to get past the Kansas City Chiefs (the team they lost to in the AFC Championship Game last season), and the Eagles surprisingly fell off a cliff late last year as they dealt with turmoil within their team. Both teams are on the brink of breaking out, though, and we will explain in this article how you can watch their preseason game against each other.

When and where is the Eagles vs. Ravens game?

The Eagles and Ravens preseason opener will be at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The Friday, Aug. 9 game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ravens will host two preseason games this year, whereas the Eagles will only have one preseason game on their home turf. This will be the first game for both teams under the new set of rules implemented by the NFL for this season.

How to watch Eagles vs. Ravens

The Eagles vs. Ravens game will not be nationally broadcast. Instead, fans will have to turn to different channels depending on where they are located. If you live in the Philadelphia area, then you can tune in to COZI-TV to watch the game.

Fans in the Baltimore market will watch on WMAR, while Washington, D.C. viewers will tune in on WJLA. WWCW is where fans from Roanoke can watch the game, and people in the Delmarva area will turn the channel to WMDT.

Date: Friday, Aug. 9 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: Local broadcasts | Live stream: NFL+

Ravens storylines

It is unclear if either the Ravens or the Eagles will play their starters, but it seems unlikely for both teams. Baltimore has already announced that their very best players, including Lamar Jackson, will be sitting this one out, as is a common strategy that most teams do with their stars during the first preseason game.

Fans have grown accustomed to Jackson's talent in Baltimore, so they aren't too bothered by the reigning MVP being benched for this game. Ravens fans did want to see Derrick Henry in the black and purple for the first time, though, but he will also be sitting. Henry, is one of eight 2,000 yard rushers and one of the best running backs ever.

He had played for the Tennessee Titans for his entire career until he signed in Baltimore this offseason. Fans are intrigued to see how the Ravens utilize their new monstrous running back. Although he isn't the player he once was, Henry is still a beast. But a lot of fans thought his running style wasn't a great fit on a Ravens team that uses a lot of option plays and zone running schemes.

Regardless, the pairing of Henry and Jackson is scary and has the potential to be legendary, considering Jackson is already one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever.

Baltimore sitting their stars makes sense, no matter how much fans want to see the best players on the field right away. Health has been the main thing holding the Ravens back in recent years. The team has often struggled through their best players getting hurt in recent seasons, especially at the running back and offensive lineman positions.

Eagles storylines

The Eagles also have a new running back legend suiting up for them. That is of course Saquon Barkley, the long time New York Giants star. Like Henry, Barkley has worn of a lot of tread from his tires, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if Eagles fans have to wait to see him in game action as well.

Barkley is one of the players the Eagles brought in to get back on track. They appeared in the Super Bowl in the 2022-23 season, and they started off last season with a 10-1 record. The team then lost six of their last seven games, including their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There were a number of things that led to Philadelphia's collapse last year, but many think that locker room problems were a big reason that the Eagles suddenly fell off. Now, Philadelphia will undergo their bounce-back season attempt without two of their franchise icons and biggest leaders.

Both Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox retired after last season. The two spent a combined 25 seasons suiting up for the Eagles. So, new players, both rookies and free agent acquisitions, will play a key part in righting the ship, and the preseason will be important for identifying which new players will be able to make an impact in doing so.