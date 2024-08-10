The Pittsburgh Steelers placed outside linebacker Markus Golden on the Reserved/Retired list, the team announced. The move comes mere hours before the Steelers kickoff their preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

Golden appears to have told the Steelers of his retirement earlier in the week, as Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot reported. Speaking of the time spent before his return, Golden may have already felt his retirement coming.

“I started to feel a little retired, man,” Golden said. “It was cool to hang out with my kids a little extra,”

Golden, a nine-year veteran who began his career with the Arizona Cardinals, joined the Steelers during last year's training camp. Although he was a rotational player, Golden appeared in 16 games and accumulated four sacks and six TFLs on limited snaps.

Looking back at Markus Golden's pass-rushing prowess

Arizona's second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Golden began his career behind another former Steelers linebacker, LaMarr Woodley. By the beginning of the 2016 season, he was a starter and set career-highs with 41 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

Injuries derailed his 2017 season, and it took a trade to the New York Giants before the 2019 season before Golden finally put it all together again. That year, he finished with 10.0 sacks in what would be his second of three seasons to finish with a sack total in the double-digits.

With Golden leaving the team, Pittsburgh needs to decide who fills out their pass-rush rotation during training camp. The defense remains the Steelers' strength, with other star veterans like Cameron Heyward, Patrick Queen and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

During the Steelers training camp, the team must iron out the defensive end and outside linebacker depth charts. After T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, two relative unknowns, Jeremiah Moon and Nick Herbig, compete for snaps.

Kyron Johnson and 2024 sixth-round pick Logan Lee are also in the mix. Dean Lowry, a free agent signing from the Minnesota Vikings, is the presumptive No. 3 pass-rusher but is currently on the Active/PUP list.