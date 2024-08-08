The past few seasons have not been too kind to the Cleveland Browns. Kevin Stefanski may have an elite Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett but the offense is not doing too well. Nick Chubb still has a long way to go before getting back into his prime self. Moreover, it also looks like Deshaun Watson is having a hard time at Browns training camp.

The NFL Preseason games are nearing which also means that Week 1 is about to loom over the league. But, the Browns' offense does not seem ready to get back into regular season form. Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan outlined that Kevin Stefanski's offense led by Deshaun Watson has not been too great at Browns training camp. The issue primarily relies on multiple snaps where the signal-caller has failed to deliver.

“Deshaun Watson flipped a ball on the sideline after having to scramble. On the next play, he kicked it after being sacked. He is not having a good day. Even his 50-yard TD throw to Cedric Tillman, Tillman slammed on the brakes inside the 10 to wait for the ball to arrive,” the veteran Browns reporter said.

This is not at all fully indicative of a failure in the Browns training camp. It could just be one of those days for the Browns signal-caller. Nonetheless, these performances need to improve if they wish to win more games in the coming season. They already have a defensive menace in Myles Garrett to halt their opponents' momentum. However, it will still be their air and ground attacks which will determine the scoreboard and win column entries.

How was Deshaun Watson during the Browns' 2023 run?

He still has not returned to his former glory in the past season. Watson struggled quite a lot to get some yardage for the Browns and, effectively, win-column entries. His numbers totaled 1,115 yards on a 61.4% completion percentage. This netted him an 84.3 rating. While this was better than his 2022 stint where his rating only clocked in at around 79.1, it was still very far from his peak. In 2020, he managed to get 112.4 on an insane 4,823-yard season with a 70.2% completion percentage.

His arm was also clearly held back due to the shoulder fracture that he got during Week 12. He struggled mightily in placing his passes such that opposing secondaries could not catch them. By the end, his seven touchdowns were overshadowed by the fact that he threw four interceptions. Something needs to change in the way that he plays for the Browns such that he regains the same production that he had with the Houston Texans.