The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make big moves in NFL free agency, this time signing star former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a free-agent contract.

“Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

This is a massive deal for the Steelers, who have a long history of dominant inside linebackers on their roster. It also weakens one of their AFC North foes, which is an added bonus.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned for more.