The Houston Texans came out swinging in their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston has forced its way back into the playoff picture with seven straight wins. And the Texans got off to a scorching-hot start on Saturday.

Houston jumped out to an early lead against the Chargers when CJ Stroud found Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown on the opening drive. The Texans then got the ball right back after the defense forced a three-and-out. And Stroud extended the lead with another bomb. The third-year quarterback hit Jaylin Noel for a 43-yard score, putting Houston up 14-0 early in the first quarter.

Texans take early Week 17 lead over Chargers

Nico Collins is once again the Texans’ leading receiver, notching his third straight 1,000-yard season in 2025. But Houston leaned on its rookie wideouts early against the Chargers.

Higgins, the team’s second-round draft pick, surpassed 500 receiving yards in his NFL debut. He’s up to five touchdowns after scoring on Saturday. And Noel, who the Texans took in the third round, recorded his second TD of the season.

Houston can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Chargers in Week 17. And the Texans still have a chance to capture the AFC South – an outcome that seemed unlikely after the team’s 3-5 start this season.

If Houston wins its final two games and the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to either the Colts in Week 17 or the Titans in Week 18, the Texans will take the division title. Houston has won the AFC South each of the last two seasons.

Most analysts anticipated Houston’s defense wreaking havoc on Justin Herbert and a banged up Chargers offensive line. But the Texans’ o-line is suddenly in bad shape as the team is missing both starting tackles. Trent Brown is sidelined with knee and ankle ailments. And Aireontae Ersery was ruled out with a thumb injury. However, it hasn't hampered Stroud and the passing game early against LA.