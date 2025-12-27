The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized key availability decisions Saturday ahead of a pivotal Week 17 divisional road matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns, delivering both a setback and a boost as the team prepares for a high-stakes AFC North clash.

The timing of both updates is significant. The Steelers enter Week 17 with AFC North positioning at stake and can clinch the division with a win over the Browns, and late-season rivalry games often hinge on marginal availability decisions. Losing Seumalo adds pressure up front, while Ramsey’s return shifts expectations toward the defense to control tempo and limit explosive plays.

Seumalo’s absence removes a stabilizing presence from the interior of the offensive line and forces Pittsburgh to adjust both its protection schemes and run-blocking approach against a physical Browns front in a challenging road environment. His unavailability places increased responsibility on depth players as the Steelers look to maintain offensive consistency.

The update was shared publicly by Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten on X (formerly known as Twitter) early Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 17 clash.

“The #Steelers are downgrading G Isaac Seumalo (tricep) to OUT for Sunday's game in Cleveland. S Jalen Ramsey (illness) has been upgraded to have no injury designation.”

While the offensive line takes a hit, the defense receives a timely boost. Veteran Jalen Ramsey, who had been dealing with an illness earlier in the week, has been cleared and will play without restrictions. His availability restores flexibility to the secondary and allows the Steelers defense to deploy more aggressive looks in coverage and matchup options.

With no additional roster moves announced, the Steelers now turn their full attention to the Browns, balancing a reshuffled offensive line with a strengthened defensive backfield as it pushes toward the postseason.