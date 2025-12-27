Saturday was a busy day for the Cincinnati Reds. After agreeing to a one-year contract with outfielder JJ Bleday in the morning, the Reds later announced that they acquired outfielder Dane Myers from the Miami Marlins.

“The #Reds today acquired OF Dane Myers from the Marlins in exchange for OF Ethan O’Donnell. Additionally, RHP Lyon Richardson was designated assignment,” the Reds share on X, formerly Twitter.

Myers, 29, has played three seasons at the MLB level, all of which came in Miami with the Marlins. A right-handed hitter, Myers has displayed signs of potential throughout his career so far. However, he's only played in more than 100 games once — which he accomplished in 2025 with 106 contests.

For his career, he has slashed .245/.299/.354. He has also hit 10 home runs and 19 doubles across 172 total games played.

In addition to offering some power, Myers can run the bases well. In 2025, he stole 18 bases, and he has swiped 23 bases in his career.

Miami's decision to move on from Myers was surprising, but they were able to acquire outfielder Ethan O'Donnell as part of the deal. O'Donnell was the Reds' No. 18 overall prospect in 2025.

The Reds are likely not done making moves. They would like to compete in 2026, and adding a few more bats to the lineup should be their priority.

Cincinnati's Hunter Greene-led rotation features legitimate potential, but the offense must hold up its end of the bargain. Bringing in depth guys like Bleday and Myers will help, but adding a proven hitter or two would only increase the Reds' chances of competing once again.

Nevertheless, the Bleday signing and Myers trade project to be beneficial moves that should not be overlooked.