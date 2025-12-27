The Green Bay Packers will roll without Jordan Love amid his concussion versus the Chicago Bears. Backup Malik Willis still needed extra quarterback assurance, though, with Love out against the Baltimore Ravens.

A third-year QB will hand him just that ahead of Saturday's game, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“With Jordan Love out tonight, the Packers elevated QB Clayton Tune from the practice squad to the active roster to backup Malik Willis,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Willis takes the QB reins with Green Bay still battling to secure a NFC North title bid. Saturday's loss in the Windy City, however, damaged the Packers' division title hopes and placed the Bears in the driver's seat of the division.

Who the Packers are elevating with Jordan Love out, Malik Willis in

Tune enters as a late NFL Draft find. Plus as a former NFC West QB.

Tune previously played for the Houston Cougars before their transition to the Big 12. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was four yards shy of hitting 12,000 career yards at the college level.

He tossed 40 touchdowns with 4,074 passing yards in his final CFB season of 2022. Tune also averaged 313.4 yards per game and played five seasons for UH before landing as a midday day three pick.

The 26-year-old only played two seasons with the Cardinals before getting waived in Aug. 2025. Green Bay ultimately picked him up off waivers.

The Packers are in the postseason regardless — even posting a Home Alone themed graphic to celebrate their clinching. But Saturday is all about staying in the division race with hated rival Chicago.