The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a surprising and disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. There are several key personnel who are to blame for this defeat. In this article, we will analyze the game and identify four individuals from the Steelers who contributed to their loss. But first, let's provide a summary of the game.

Week 13 Loss

Just a week ago, the Steelers seemed to be regaining momentum. The offense displayed effective ball movement and finally found its rhythm. Meanwhile, the defense did enough to secure a victory. Although there were lingering issues to address, there was a glimmer of hope for the team.

However, the Steelers' fortunes took a nosedive in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals. This marked a season-low for Pittsburgh. This defeat now stands among the top five worst losses witnessed during Coach Mike Tomlin's tenure. The primary culprits for the Steelers' struggles on Sunday were an abundance of unforced errors. These included communication breakdowns, penalties, sloppy execution, and inconsistent effort.

Undoubtedly, it was a challenging outing. There are no justifications for surrendering this game to the Cardinals. Sure, it's acknowledged that any given Sunday in the NFL is unpredictable. That said, winning is never a straightforward task. The absence of Kenny Pickett also did little to alleviate the situation. Surprisingly, quarterback performance was the least of the team's concerns.

Here we will look at the four Pittsburgh Steelers who are most to blame for their Week 13 loss vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Mike Tomlin

It's impossible to ignore the impact of the head coach in a performance like this. Sunday's game was undeniably miserable. Now, while the notion of a “trap game” may not be subscribed to, the team undeniably appeared flat. This outing ranks among the franchise's worst. It's just one of the lowest points in Tomlin's coaching tenure. Although the Steelers have a knack for narrowly winning, they tumbled off the edge in this instance. Moving forward, the team must swiftly learn from this experience and shift focus to the upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Mason Cole

Mason Cole's performance in this game was nothing short of ugly. This is especially true considering Cole's two significant botched snaps and ongoing struggles with pass protection. Despite being a more reliable presence on the offensive line last season, he struggled in the first half of this campaign. While his play was gradually improving, this game brought him back to a low point. Ineffective blocking and multiple errant snaps raise concerns about Cole's future. This makes him a likely candidate for release in the offseason. This would make center a position in dire need of an upgrade for 2024.

Mykal Walker

Mykal Walker became a target as soon as Elandon Roberts left the game. Tight end Trey McBride exploited the matchup, and quarterback Kyler Murray repeatedly targeted Walker on crucial third-down plays. Walker's struggles were evident during the Cardinals' 99-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half. That's where he crucially missed a tackle on a pivotal third-down run. The day concluded with Walker being stiff-armed and knocked down by James Conner on the game-sealing run. The Steelers might explore alternative options next week, with Blake Martinez being a potential starting candidate after being inactive for two consecutive games.

Pass Coverage

Joey Porter Jr drew yet another offensive pass interference penalty, aiding the Cardinals in putting points on the board. While the overall pass offense displayed competence, there's a call for greater maturity and solid technique from Porter. The Steelers' pass coverage, in general, fell below par. Again, McBride was the focal point of the Cardinals' passing game. The adjustment to put Minkah Fitzpatrick on him came too late. As such, the coaching staff, including Tomlin and Teryl Austin, must be held accountable for the delayed response. Damontae Kazee's mismatch against McBride on a touchdown play also underscored the need for more timely adjustments in the future.

Looking Ahead

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals highlighted significant challenges across various facets of the team. From coaching decisions and individual player performances to defensive lapses and strategic adjustments, the collective breakdown was palpable. Mike Tomlin, Mason Cole, Mykal Walker, and the pass coverage unit all played integral roles in the disappointing outcome. Moving forward, the Steelers face the imperative task of addressing these issues and making necessary adjustments. They need to regain their footing as they prepare for the upcoming game against the Patriots. The road to redemption will require a comprehensive effort from players, coaches, and the entire organization to overcome the setbacks witnessed in this pivotal matchup.