The Pittsburgh Steelers received terrible news after Kenny Pickett is already ruled out for multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers basically fell apart on Sunday after losing to the Arizona Cardinals 24-10. To make matters worse, quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game with an ankle injury. Now, it sounds like he could miss some time.

It's not clear exactly how long he'll be out for, “a couple of weeks” is the designated duration for now, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mitchell Trubisky is expected to be the starter in the Steelers' next game against the New England Patriots.

“Steelers' QB Kenny Pickett's ankle injury is expected to sideline him ‘a couple of weeks,' per league source. The Steelers host the Patriots on Thursday night, and Mitch Trubisky now is expected to be the starter.”

Before exiting the game, Pickett looked rather solid going against the Cardinals. He finished the day with just 70 passing yards, but had a 70% completion percentage on the day.

This injury is horrible timing for a Steelers team fighting to stay relevant in the AFC North. It's been a rollercoaster of a season for Pittsburgh anyway. But losing Kenny Pickett to injury certainly doesn't help. Regardless, they're 7-5 on the season after losing to the Cardinals and Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as a head coach.

Further more, the Steelers quarterback is going to have a surgical procedure on Monday morning, according to team writer, Gerry Dulac. The time of recovery is two to four weeks.

“UPDATE: Kenny Pickett will have a surgical procedure Monday on his injured ankle and expected to be out 2-4 weeks, per sources.”

Pittsburgh has been in worse situations at quarterback in the past. Hopefully, Pickett can recover from this injury quickly, as the Steelers will need him for the playoff push. The franchise will closely monitor him in the coming weeks before determining when he's good to return.

With that said, keep an eye on Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. If they're in playoff contention when he comes back, then Pittsburgh could be a sneaky good team late in the season.