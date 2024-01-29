Arthur Smith seems like the perfect OC for the Steelers.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers look for a new offensive coordinator to replace Matt Canada, who was fired midseason, it looks as though former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is among the top candidates. While things didn’t end well in Georgia, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is more worried about what Smith did as OC of the Tennessee Titans than his Falcons’ experience.

“I think you look at what he did in Tennessee having Derrick Henry, I think he won the MVP while he was there,” Heyward told Steelers Wire. “And [Ryan] Tannehill played very well that year as well. He’s definitely had a lot of success. I know last year wasn’t a lot of success, and things went wrong and that’s the reason why he was fired. But he’s an OC.”

The Steelers haven’t had a top-10 offense since 2018, and in the last five seasons, the unit has only finished in the top 20 of points or yards once. By comparison, when Smith was the Titans offensive coordinator, his offenses never finished outside the top 12 in either category.

Arthur Smith would be a massive upgrade as Steelers offensive coordinator, and at this point, it may be more on Mike Tomlin to convince him than the other way around. With Smith’s success as an OC, there are several teams that will be vying for his services, and a few of these teams with an open OC spot may have more to offer.

With his history of producing great running back seasons and smashmouth offenses, Smith seems like the perfect fit for the Steelers.