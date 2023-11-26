Immediately after firing Matt Canada, the Steelers' offense accomplished a feat against the Bengals in Week 12 not seen since 2020.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were in desperate need of an offensive makeover, which led to former offensive coordinator Matt Canada being fired. In their first game without Canada, the Steelers proved that their offense is capable of much more.

Facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, Pittsburgh gained 421 yards of total offense. It was the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season that the Steelers broke 400 yards on offense, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Canada spent 45 of their 59 straight under-400 yard games games as the Steelers OC. In one game as the interim coordinator, Eddie Faulkner has already surpassed his predecessor. Still, much of the credit goes to the Steelers offensive weapons who seemed to wake up in Week 12.

Kenny Pickett completed 24-of-33 passes for 248 scoreless yards. While he didn't find the end zone, Pickett was efficient and his yardage set a new season-high. As did Najee Harris' 95 yards rushing and Pat Freiermuth's 120 yards through the air.

With their offensive explosive, Pittsburgh was able to come away with a 16-10 win over the Bengals, moving to 7-4. The win puts the Steelers in prime playoff position. However, much more needs to be done for Pittsburgh to be considered true contenders.

Week 12 was a step in the right direction. With only 16 points scored, it's clear that the Steelers' offense isn't fully fixed. However, breaking 400 yards on offense is something Pittsburgh hasn't seen since 2020. It showed that this year's squad is capable of great offensive heights if given the opportunity.

The Steelers will look to capitalize on their record-breaking offensive day as they march their way towards the playoffs.