The Baltimore Ravens are taking their roster to the next level. Baltimore signed star running back Derrick Henry to a two-year deal in free agency. On the other hand, the team lost the services of linebacker Patrick Queen to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fullback Patrick Ricard weighed in on all the action on social media.
Patrick Ricard pokes fun at former teammate amid wild NFL free agency period
Patrick Queen agreed to a three-year, $41 million contract with the Steelers after a stout year of production on the Ravens. Of course, Ricard could not help but troll his former teammate after he left for a division rival.
Ricard targeted Queen in an amusing X post while also showing his excitement for the arrival of Derrick Henry.
“Not sure which news I'm most excited about: Blocking for [King] Henry every game, or getting to [pancake] Patrick Queen twice a year,” Ricard posted.
Queen and Ricard likely had their battles when they were teammates, but now the two will be on opposite sides. That will not stop them from helping their teams to the best of their ability though.
The Ravens are coming off a stellar 13-4 season. Unfortunately, Baltimore's Super Bowl hopes were ended early by the Kansas City Chiefs with a 17-10 AFC Championship defeat. Nevertheless, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson looks to help his team to new heights with his new rushing weapon.
Derrick Henry is Baltimore's highlight free agency signing. The four-time Pro Bowler looks to make the Ravens offense even scarier than before.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how the Ravens fair in 2024 amid new changes.