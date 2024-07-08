The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an eventful 2024 NFL offseason. Pittsburgh acquired several contributors who should help the team improve. However, one of their squad members has found himself in trouble with the NFL. 29-year-old cornerback Cameron Sutton has been suspended 8 games for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy, per Tom Pelissero.

In March of 2024, law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for Cameron Sutton regarding an alleged domestic violence incident. Sutton eventually turned himself in and reportedly entered a pretrial diversion program on misdemeanor charges, the NFL noted. The league investigated the March incident and determined he violated the Personal Conduct Policy, which resulted in his Steelers suspension. Sutton will be eligible for reinstatement on October 29 following the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Cameron Sutton started his career with Pittsburgh in 2017 when the team selected him in the third round of the Draft. He experienced a slow start but started to find his way during his second year. During the 2018-19 season, Sutton amassed 22 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

Sutton steadily improved and broke out during the 2021-22 season. He totaled 52 tackles, a forced fumble, and three interceptions. He spent one more year with the Steelers to end a five-season stint with the franchise. In 2023, Sutton joined the Detroit Lions and saw some of the best success of his career. The 29-year-old comes a season with a career-high 65 tackles and one forced fumble.

Sutton then returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal during the 2024 NFL Free Agency period. Pittsburgh now possesses a revamped squad amid their search for improvement ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Can the Steelers' new offensive leader help them improve in 2024-25?

One of the Steelers' biggest of the 2024 NFL offseason was Russell Wilson. Wilson arrives in Pittsburgh fresh off a challenging two-year stint with the Denver Broncos. Wilson is a proven veteran who hopes to take the Steelers' passing game to the next level. Yet, concerns about his media persona have analysts questioning his fit.

Max Browne, a former Pittsburgh Panthers QB from 2017, warned Wilson about the brutality of Pittsburgh media and questioned if Wilson's persona could withstand the criticism.

“Take the football out of it, in between the ears, how does Russell lead?” Browne asked, per Steelers Nation. “How does Russell relate to his team? Can Russell sit with this uneasiness that, ‘I'm no longer a top 10 quarterback in the NFL?' How does that work when the Pittsburgh media is on him for being a middling quarterback, and he says, ‘The sun is always shining,' and we know that's not true. That's my biggest question.”

Furthermore, Ryan Ruisslo joined Bill Simmons' podcast to provide more insight into the concern with Wilson.

“Here's what I'd say about the personality part of it. I've got to know what I'm getting. Am I getting humbled Russell Wilson…Like can he just be a slightly normal guy? I don't know if he's capable of doing it,” Russilo said.

Wilson and the Steelers can silence the critics in one way: winning. Pittsburgh made the 2024 NFL Playoffs but took a tough first-round exit. Can Wilson and the Steelers' new squad have an improved showing in 2024-25?