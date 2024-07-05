The Pittsburgh Steelers have reloaded their offense in hopes of an improved showing for the 2024-25 season. The Steelers signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the NFL Free Agency period for a change in leadership. Wilson is proven veteran, but one former Pittsburgh football QB is giving him a blunt media warning amid his arrival.

Max Browne, a former Panthers QB from 2017, warned Wilson about the brutality of Pittsburgh media and questioned if Wilson's persona can withstand the criticism.

“Take the football out of it, in between the ears, how does Russell lead?” Browne asked, per Steelers Nation. “How does Russell relate to his team? Can Russell sit with this uneasiness that, ‘I'm no longer a top 10 quarterback in the NFL?' How does that work when the Pittsburgh media is on him for being a middling quarterback, and he says, ‘The sun is always shining,' and we know that's not true. That's my biggest question.”

Max Browne believes Russell Wilson needs to have the ability to lead his team appropriately, even when things are not going the smoothest. This is not the first time attention has been called to Wilson for how he handles himself in the public eye.

Ryan Russilo joined Bills Simmons' podcast to discuss his worries about Wilson's image just after he left the Broncos in early March.

“Here's what I'd say about the personality part of it. I've got to know what I'm getting. Am I getting humbled Russell Wilson…Like can he just be a slightly normal guy? I don't know if he's capable of doing it,” Russilo said.

Russell Wilson looks to silence critics amid Steelers opportunity

Russell Wilson started his professional career with the Seattle Seahawks after the team selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The former Wisconsin Badger had a promising rookie season, amassing 3,118 yards and 26 touchdowns and earning his first Pro Bowl honor.

He continued his stout production in the seasons that followed. However, 2014 was a special year.

The 2013-14 Seahawks finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed. Of course, Wilson was a large part of the team's success. He threw for 3,357 yards and 26 TDs on the year.

His command of the offense helped Seattle win its first and only Super Bowl victory, a 43-8 blowout against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Wilson's success did not stop there. In addition to his rookie and sophomore season honors, he appeared in seven more Pro Bowls with the Seahawks.

Wilson spent a total of 10 seasons in Seattle with one of his best years occurring during his ninth season. The veteran QB totaled 4,212 yards and a career-high 40 TDs in 16 games. However, his production took a slight hit the following season, and by 2022, he parted ways with the team for Denver.

Things did not go as smoothly as planned when Wilson joined the Broncos. The team went 5-12 in his first year, failing to make the playoffs. He helped the team to an 8-9 improvement in 2023-24, but it still was not enough to get into the postseason.

Wilson became a free agent after his second year and chose to bring his talents to a well-established Steelers team.

Russell Wilson is coming off a year where he threw for 3,070 yards and 26 TDs in 15 games. He looks to get back to elite form with a Steelers roster full of promising pieces.