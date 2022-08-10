Steelers WR Diontae Johnson shockingly sued for no-showing youth football camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ leading wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, is being sued in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Pennsylvania. FlexWork Sports Management LLC claims Johnson’s inability to show up for his camp cost the company “significant damages, in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage,” according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Diontae Johnson being sued for no-showing his football camp. https://t.co/5hYAPSTBlK — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 10, 2022

Johnson’s camp was scheduled for May 22, 2022 at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers wide receiver was supposed to be there to there to meet and work with the attendees of his football camp. A Steelers team photo was included in the $125 admission fee that entrants paid, but ended up allegedly being the only thing delivered upon promises made. There were also other levels of communication and interaction with Johnson upon further payment.

Diontae Johnson recently signed a two-year contract extension with Pittsburgh for $36.71 million last week. Obviously, he has the coin to pay up if necessary. But his representatives stated weather-related flight delays as the reason Johnson was unable to attend.

FlexWork reportedly claimed to have repaid over $36,000 in registration fees. They also were forced to return that much in credits as well. Based on an agreement between Johnson and FlexWorks cited in the lawsuit, the Steelers wideout agreed to pay all expenses if he canceled after April 5th.

The company claimed to have spent more than $10,000 in operational expenses.

They also claimed in the lawsuit to have suffered damage to their reputation with his no-show. Based on the alleged agreement in place prior to the camp, it sounds as if Johnson is going to have to pay the piper.