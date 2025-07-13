The New York Yankees have a lot of representatives at the MLB All-Star Game. Aaron Judge is starting in right, Jazz Chisholm Jr is participating in the Home Run Derby, and Aaron Boone is the manager. With Max Fried originally announced to the team, and considering his past as an Atlanta Brave, he seemed like a candidate to start. But Tigers ace Tarik Skubal got the nod, only after getting a call from Fried. Both lefties explained the call. 

Tarik Skubal said he recently got a call from Yankees starter Max Fried,” Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reported. “‘He asked me if I wanted to start (the ASG).' Skubal deferred to Fried, especially since Fried had pitched for eight seasons in Atlanta. But Fried was insistent: ‘I think you deserve it. I was just wondering if you wanted to start it.' Skubal acknowledged that he did. A day later, he got a call from Aaron Boone.

“It was actually a really cool conversation (with Fried). It’s a very professional thing to do, and I've got a ton of respect for guys that do stuff like that,” Skubal said.

Fried was asked about the conversation after the Yankees' loss to the Cubs on Sunday. “From my end, I felt like if he wanted to start the game, he deserved to do it and was full support. Just out of respect for everyone in the situation, especially people that would replace me…to be able to let everyone know that I wasn't going to be available.”

Fried pitched on Saturday, making him ineligible for the All-Star Game as a pitcher. He left the game with a blister after three innings. The Yankees' ace could have started the game in his former stadium, but deferred to Skubal, who took the opportunity.

Skubal pitched a scoreless second inning last year after Corbin Burnes started the game for the American League.

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone gives cryptic update on Max Fried’s blister issueChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Luis Gil’s rehab start brings Yankees optimism heading into All-Star breakChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run for his 350th career home run during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Boone’s quiet reaction to Aaron Judge’s 350th HR is pure respectSteve Silverman ·
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammates during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge accomplishes a HR feat not even Babe Ruth could matchAbdullah Imran ·
Apr 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Cubs’ Matt Boyd answers Carlos Rodón with 8 scoreless innings vs. YankeesMike Gianakos ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a double during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits another milestone amid historic first halfJosh Davis ·