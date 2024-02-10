JJ Watt airs his thoughts on the Defensive Player of the Year debate

The 13th annual NFL Honors concluded on Thursday with the season's winners being named after months of speculation. Of course, in every major awarding ceremony, there will be fans who approve of the awardees, while others would argue and make a case for losing finalists. This year was no different. One category that caused plenty of uproar, in particular, was the Defensive Player of the Year award, where Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett edged out Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt.

The backlash was due to the individual stats garnered by both men. Watt, in particular, finished the season with higher numbers in every major category than Garrett did, and this was highlighted by JJ Watt's tweet.

The older Watt posted a side-by-side comparison of his younger brother and Garrett's stats, which made rounds throughout X (Twitter).

“Everybody is asking for my opinion on DPOY. I get it,” JJ Watt captioned the post. “The problem is I have no interest in tearing down MG (Garrett). Myles is a phenomenal player, I’m a big fan and he’s had an incredible career so far. I can acknowledge that while also wondering what more TJ could have possibly done.”

Everybody is asking for my opinion on DPOY. I get it. The problem is I have no interest in tearing down MG. Myles is a phenomenal player, I’m a big fan and he’s had an incredible career so far. I can acknowledge that while also wondering what more TJ could have possibly done. pic.twitter.com/wSWpKVBntl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 9, 2024

Why Cleveland's overall team performance might have decided the whole Watt vs. Garrett argument

While TJ Watt may have had the upper hand in numbers, those defending Garrett continue to point out how the newly-crowned DPOY was the best player on the NFL's top defensive team. This season, the Browns only allowed 270.2 total yards per game — the best in the league. Additionally, Cleveland also ranked first in fewest passing yards allowed per game (164.7).

Furthermore, the Browns had a much better record than the Steelers, as the former finished second overall in the AFC North ahead of the latter.

Still, moments such as this make one question the specific mechanics that goes into voting. How much does overall team success factor in relation to individual statistics (and vice versa)?

Regardless, whatever the answer to that question is, the Associated Press has spoken, and Garrett is the winner. Still, a close fight such as this was bound to draw plenty of reactions no matter who would've won. And based on the arguments from both sides, it's understandable why the debates continue presently.