Cowboys' Micah Parsons defends Myles Garett's DPOY win.

Myles Garrett was named this year's DPOY and many believed it belonged to TJ Watt. However, Dallas Cowboys superstar, Micah Parsons, ran to Garrett's side and defended him against the doubters.

Parsons implied that Watt is “a sore loser” after the DPOY award was announced during an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. The Cowboys star proclaims Myles Garrett brings something to the table nobody else in the league does. He uses the Cleveland Browns-Tennessee Titans game as proof.

“I'm not a sore loser. I thought it should have went to Myles if not me, and I said that publicly, and it's as simple as that. Myles, look at the Titans game alone. No offense, but TJ played the Titans. Did you see two tight ends following TJ Watt? Like they're following him all across the line [like they did with Garrett]? People can say whatever they want, but the film does not lie. His presence is way more dominant than TJ Watt, and that's just the reality of it.”

It's a strong point from the Cowboys star. The Titans literally had two tight ends lineup wherever Myles Garrett was at on the line of scrimmage. There was even a moment where Garrett switched sides multiple times before the ball was hiked and the tight ends followed the star pass rusher every single time. It's reminiscent of when teams used to line up two cornerbacks on Calvin Johnson during his prime with the Detroit Lions.

Garrett is an absolute stud on the grid iron. He is more than deserving of the DPOY award and it's cool to see Micah Parsons defend him like this. The Cowboys star has a chance to win the award one day, as he's been a superstar since day one. If he ever wins, it'd be awesome if Garrett returned the favor and defended him as well.