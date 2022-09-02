Kenny Pickett discusses his progression through first preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just finished the 2022 NFL preseason undefeated, and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has his fingerprints on the three consecutive victories the team pulled off as part of their preparation for the upcoming regular season. Pickett recently spoke highly of the way he developed in the offseason, having put up the numbers and shown terrific potential to become the Steelers’ starting quarterback in the near future.

Via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com:

“All the positives that I built on from minicamp, OTAs, into camp and the preseason games,” said Pickett. “I thought I continued to get better. I just want to build off of that going into the season now.”

Kenny Pickett was nearly automatic for the Steelers in the preseason. He made loud noises right away when they battled the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. In that game, Pickett went 13 of 15 for 95 passing yards and two touchdowns without getting intercepted to lead the Steelers to a 32-25 victory.

The following week, he continued his efficient ways, completing 6-of-7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 16-15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, Kenny Pickett showed up again, going 10 of 14 for 90 yards. All told, Kenny Pickett went 29 of 36 for 261 passing yards and three touchdowns without a turnover in the preseason. That’s promising for the rookie quarterback’s chances of taking over the starting duties down the road.

“I am just focused on getting better,” said Pickett. “Still learning a lot of things, getting my first true game plan going into Cincinnati. So, a lot of things I am learning, talking it all in stride and enjoying it.”

The Steelers will have a good test in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season as they face off with the reigning AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals on the road on Sept. 11.