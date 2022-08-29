Mike Tomlin’s honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky

The starting quarterback job over the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers is very much in the bag of team newcomer Mitchell Trubisky. That being said, that doesn’t mean he’s got a solid grip on that role, as he will have to constantly worry about playing up to snuff, especially with a hotshot rookie in Kenny Pickett right behind him, just waiting for an opportunity to leapfrog him in the team’s depth chart.

Kenny Pickett had looked sharp in the preseason games, including in Week 3’s 19-9 home win over the visiting Detroit Lions. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for Kenny Pickett when he faced the media after the victory.

“I thought it was in line with all of his performance, Mike Tomlin said in the press conference following the game. “I thought he was wired in. He had an opinion. He was competitive. He was urgent, I thought the group reflected it.”

Pickett went 10 of 14 for 90 passing yards, with no turnovers and zero sacks taken. Mitchell Trubisky was not too shabby either, going 15 of 19 for 160 passing yards and a touchdown with zero turnovers as well. If anything, Kenny Pickett has seemingly shown more in the preseason than Mason Rudolph, who went just 0 of 3 in the Lions game.

Selected in the first round (20th overall) by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kenny Pickett turned it on right in the first game of the preseason, completing 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-25 home win against the Seattle Seahawks. The following week, he went 6 of 7 for 76 passing yards and a touchdown during a 16-15 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It could just be a matter of time before the Steelers decide to let Kenny Pickett start for the team, but for now, he’ll just have to continue impressing Mike Tomlin and the rest of the team whenever he can.