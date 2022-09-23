The clamor from Pittsburgh Steelers fans to let Kenny Pickett take the quarterback reins from Mitchell Trubisky should only go louder in the coming days following the team’s 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night. However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was quick to shut down the notion of Pittsburgh making such a switch under center.

“I’m not in that mindset. I’m interested in reviewing this tape … and figuring out how we collectively get better. So, the answer to that question is definitively no,” Tomlin said in the postgame presser after Mitchell Trubisky had another mediocre performance.

Will Mike Tomlin and the Steelers consider making a QB change? "I'm not in that mindset. I'm interested in reviewing this tape … and figuring out how we collectively get better. So, the answer to that question is definitively no." pic.twitter.com/dOTlhNo6hn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 23, 2022

Kenny Pickett has yet to see action in the regular season for the Steelers. He had fantastic preseason in which he emerged as the best Steelers quarterback during that portion of the offseason, but the rookie was still put behind Trubisky when the initial depth chart was released just before Week 1. That being said, there has always been the expectation that Kenny Pickett will eventually take over as Pittsburgh’s QB1. When that will happen is anyone’s guess for now, especially when considering Tomlin’s straightforward take.

Against the Browns, Trubisky went 20 of 32 for 207 passing yards. He was not able to pass for a touchdown but also wasn’t intercepted. He did rush for a touchdown in the first half, but he completely disappeared in the final two quarters of the game in which the Steelers were only able to score three points. On the other hand, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett posted 220 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks thrown on 21-of-31 completions, further highlighting the shortcoming of the Steelers’ own starting signal-caller.