Le'Veon Bell had a cryptic message regarding his future.

Former All-Pro NFL running back Le'Veon Bell expressed his desire to return to the league on Feb. 2 via Snapchat, but Bell hinted he is only interested in coming back for one team.

Bell did not specifically name which team he would like to play for in his Snapchat videos discussing the matter.

“And I'm gonna be honest with myself, I got to go out there and be like, I'm going to put my foot in the ground. Do I feel it? Am I hurting? Can I go out there and really play again? And bro, I'm telling you all right now when I go out there and train in March, and if I hit April and I make this decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down: I will be better than I ever was,” Bell said. “And I will only come back for that one team. You all know who it is. I don't have to say no team. You all know who it is.”

Le'Veon Bell is considering a return the the NFL. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X4UlYg8OUo — theScore (@theScore) February 4, 2024

Steelers and Le'Veon Bell reunion?

Many fans and reporters have deduced Bell is referring to the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom Bell played the first five seasons of his career. After being drafted by Pittsburgh with the 48th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, Bell compiled 7,996 yards from scrimmage and 42 total touchdowns in 62 games for the Steelers, during which time he earned All-Pro honors twice and was selected as a Pro Bowler three times.

His departure from the team turned out to be a messy one, however, as he sat out the entire 2018 season after refusing to sign the franchise tag Pittsburgh had placed on him. Bell ultimately found a new home the following season with the New York Jets after signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with $35 million guaranteed. But his tenure with the Jets or the rest of his career never came close to the heights he reached in Pittsburgh.

In his nearly two seasons with the Jets, Bell played 17 games and totaled fewer than 1,400 yards from scrimmage and only four touchdowns. New York released Bell in October 2020, less than two years after signing him, allowing the running back to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs for the rest of the season. In nine games in Kansas City, Bell had 353 total yards and two touchdowns. His final season came in 2021 when he played eight games total for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It remains unclear if Bell's return to the NFL will come to fruition or if the Steelers would have any interest in the soon-to-be 32-year-old back. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, both of whom are 25 years old, each surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage and combined for 12 rushing touchdowns in 2023.

Last year, Bell apologized to Steelers fans, who he called “the best damn fans there is in this damn world,” and said that he regretted leaving the team and head coach Mike Tomlin.