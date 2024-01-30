Despite another 1,000+ yard rushing season, Najee Harris might not be long for the Steelers.

As they head into the offseason, fixing the offense will be a top priority for the Steelers. With numerous changes expected, Najee Harris' immediate future with the Steelers has come into question.

Pittsburgh has until May 2 to make a decision on Harris' fifth-year option. The option would pay $6.7 million. Owner Art Rooney and company are evaluating that decision and still determining what is best for the Steelers at running back, via Tim Benz of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“A lot of thought, a lot of analysis goes into making those decisions,” Rooney said. “We'll be working on that as well as all the other things we have to do in the offseason, but that'll be a key decision as we get closer to the draft in May.”

Steelers situation

Harris is coming off arguably his best season in the NFL. Starting all 17 games, Harris rushed 225 times for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns. His touchdowns and 4.1 yards per carry were both new career-highs.

The running back has surpassed 1,000+ yards all three seasons he has been in Pittsburgh. Over 51 games total – in which he started all of them – Harris has run for 3,269 yards and 22 touchdowns.

However, it is not a lock he remains in Pittsburgh long-term. The value of running backs has diminished in recent years. Furthermore, the Steelers have another competent runner in Jaylen Warren.

Najee Harris silenced the doubters with an impressive and explosive 2023 campaign. However, it may not be enough to convince the Steelers that he deserves to be Pittsburgh's RB1 in the present and foreseeable future.