Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.

Ahead of the Week 2 clash, Rudolph got brutally honest on his position on the depth chart. Via Chris Adamski of The Trib Live, Rudolph said it’s “no big deal” that he was going to be the last quarterback called upon on Saturday.

“No big deal,” said Rudolph after Tomlin made his decision. “I am ready to make the most of what I get.” Rudolph continued on to say, “Obviously, I would have liked to have some more first-team reps, I think I’ve made the most of the reps I have gotten.”

While Tomlin’s decision to use Pickett with the second unit and Rudolph with the third-stringers doesn’t guarantee anything come the regular season, it could be seen as an indication of how the Steelers view the QB competition. Of course, both Rudolph and Trubisky boast some NFL experience, while Pickett is still a rookie, so getting their first-round pick some meaningful opportunities during the preseason could just be par for the course.

We’ll get a more clear indication of what Tomlin’s plans are at quarterback as the preseason progresses, but for now, Mason Rudolph is focusing on the things he can control and letting his play on the field speak for itself. In the first preseason game, Rudolph completed 9-of-15 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.