Steelers HC Mike Tomlin driving Mitch Trubisky hype train with nickname

Training camp is underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the franchise prepares for a new season. It’ll be interesting to see how this team fairs this year, as the organization is undergoing a quarterback change. With that in mind, it sounds like Mike Tomlin is liking what he’s seeing from Mitch Trubisky so far.

According to Mike Garafolo, Tomlin is over the moon with Trubisky right now. So much so, the Steelers head coach has donned the quarterback with the nickname “Money” Mitch Trubisky. This is a huge moment for Trubisky, as he has a chance to resurrect his career in Pittsburgh.

From Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork: Mike Tomlin is confident in “Money” Mitch Trubisky, who has a chance to cash in on an opportunity to reset his career with the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/DrkaLN9qnu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2022

He’s the perfect bridge quarterback as Kenny Pickett is likely to be the backup to start his career. Even so, the Steelers are ecstatic to have Trubisky under center, as he is substantially more mobile than Ben Roethlisberger. For that reason, the offensive playbook could open up a little bit all while Pickett takes his time to develop.

Whether Mitch Trubisky is the long-term answer or not is yet to be determined. The Steelers used a first-round pick to acquire Kenny Pickett, which means Trubisky’s time in Pittsburgh may end after just one season. Regardless, if the veteran quarterback plays well, he could catch the eye of another franchise in need of a quarterback next year.

Keep an eye on the Steelers and Mitch Trubisky, as more information should come to light throughout the preseason. Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the league and it’s hard to imagine Pittsburgh not being competitive.