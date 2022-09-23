The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains.

With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy team going into the 2022 NFL season. Tomlin knew that stopping Chubb and Kareem Hunt would be crucial, but Pittsburgh’s defensive plans were ultimately foiled by Cleveland. Chubb rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while HJunt finished with 47 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

“I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage, particularly in the second half. If you can’t slow down Chubb, you can’t beat this group, Tomlin shared in the postgame presser after taking a beatdown at the hands of the Browns, per Teresa Varley of NFL.com . “And we knew that, and we didn’t get it done. So, we got to own the outcome, and we will. “There’s not a lot really to talk about. We got to look at this tape and learn and get better and get better, very fast.”

Slowing down Chubb and company would have been an easier task for the Steelers if they had star linebacker TJ Watt in uniform, but the defensive menace is on the injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1’s win versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers, who entered the Browns game ranked 22nd in the NFL with 128.5 rushing yards allowed per game, will look to get back to .500 in Week 4 against the New York Jets at home.