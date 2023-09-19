The Pittsburgh Steelers squeaked out their first win of the season on Monday night, a 26-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers' offense once again looked pedestrian despite the win, leading many to question whether the current model is sustainable for a team with playoff aspirations.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ready to make excuses for a win.

“We’re not gonna apologize for winning,” Tomlin said, via Kate Magdziuk.

It is very hard to win in the NFL, so Tomlin is correct in his sentiment. Considering this was a divisional game that meant a little more, the Steelers probably don’t care how they got the win.

Something has to change offensively though or it will be a long season for Pittsburgh's defense. The Steelers' offense achieved nine first downs and gained a total of 255 yards against the Browns. That comes after a brutal Week 1 showing in which the Steelers scored seven points and gained a measly 239 yards.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was expected to take a second-year leap similar to what a lot of young star quarterbacks took in their careers. Instead, he has the 29th-ranked passer rating and 27th-ranked completion percentage among starting QBs through two games of his sophomore NFL season.

The Steelers have no shortage of weapons on offense, led by George Pickens and Najee Harris. Pittsburgh finished in the bottom 10 in total offense and scoring last season. It sure looks like the Steelers are heading in the same direction in 2023, though winning will help alleviate the stress of figuring the offense out.