There is no more difficult place to play for an opponent than Pittsburgh. A loud crowd and physical Steelers team combine to make life miserable for opposing players. When the fans get fired up with their “Terrible Towels,” it's hard to see any team being able to beat them. Monday Night Football is the biggest game of the week, as both teams and the fanbase are on full display for the entire world to see. The home-field advantage for the Steelers is valuable enough on any Sunday afternoon, but it is cranked up to an impossible level when the NFL has them in the primetime slot. It is no wonder that the Steelers have a 21-game winning streak on Monday Nights in Pittsburgh, dating back to 1992.

The streak begins

After a disappointing run in the 1980s, the Steelers began to gather sustained success in the early 1990s. They advanced to the AFC Championship in 1994, losing to the Chargers. Then, in 1995, they made it to the Super Bowl but lost to the Cowboys. They were on the cusp of greatness but needed a few more pieces to the puzzle to reach the top. Unfortunately, it would take an influx of young talent to get them there, and it wouldn't come until ten years later.

October 19, 1992 – Pittsburgh 20 – Cincinnati 0

November 15, 1993 – Pittsburgh 23 – Buffalo 0

October 3, 1994 – Pittsburgh 30 – Houston (Oilers) 14

November 14, 1994 – Pittsburgh 23 – Buffalo 10

November 13, 1995 – Pittsburgh 20 – Cleveland 3

The “Bus” comes to town

Pittsburgh's first piece of the Super Bowl puzzle came to the team in 1996 when the Steelers traded for a disgruntled Jerome Bettis. “The Bus” had a Hall-of-Fame career with the Steelers and finished as an all-time leading rusher. He was a mentor and role model to many of the young Steelers and was there for their Super Bowl run in 2005. During this era, the Steelers drafted Hines Ward in 1998, Troy Polamalu in 2003, and Ben Roethlisberger in 2004.

September 16, 1996 – Pittsburgh 24 – Buffalo 6

November 9, 1998 – Pittsburgh 27 – Green Bay 20

October 25, 1999 – Pittsburgh 13 – Atlanta 9

October 29, 2001 – Pittsburgh 34 – Tennessee 7

The Titans were a team that historically gave the Steelers problems. However, the Steelers dominated their rivals of the then-AFC Central division, 34-7. Plaxico Burress had a stand-out game for the Steelers, catching six passes for 151 yards. Quarterback Kordell Stewart threw for 232 yards, including a touchdown to Hines Ward.

October 21, 2002 – Pittsburgh Steelers 28 – Indianapolis Colts 10

The daunting Steelers defense made Peyton Manning's life a nightmare during this game. The team took a 21-3 halftime lead over the Colts, and the defensive line got to Manning for two sacks. Manning also threw three interceptions in the game as the Steelers walked to an easy victory.

A run of success and Super Bowls

The Steelers lost two AFC championship games to the rival New England Patriots in 2001 and 2004. They had many of their best players of all time walk through the doors during the early 2000s but couldn't get over the daunting task of beating Tom Brady. That changed in 2005 when the Steelers finally broke through to win the Super Bowl. They would win it again in 2008 before losing to the Packers in the big game in 2010.

October 31, 2005 – Pittsburgh Steelers 20 – Baltimore Ravens 19 Sb year

November 5, 2007 – Pittsburgh Steelers 38 – Baltimore Ravens 7

The Steelers' defense had one of their best performances of a dominating era for the team, destroying the Ravens on the 75th-anniversary celebration night. Pittsburgh forced three fumbles in the first quarter and had a 35-0 lead at halftime. The star of the night was all-time Steelers great James Harrison, who had two forced fumbles, an interception, and 2.5 sacks in the first half.

November 26, 2007 – Pittsburgh Steelers 3 – Miami Dolphins 0

The “Mud Bowl” may be infamously one of the most memorable games in Steelers history. A field resurfacing disaster by the Steelers grounds crew made the field into a swamp. With the players unable to secure footing on the muddy ground, the teams would take a scoreless game into the final minute of the fourth quarter. Jeff Reed hit a 24-yard field goal to extend the home winning streak and sink the Dolphins to an 0-11 record.

September 29, 2008 – Pittsburgh Steelers 23 – Baltimore Ravens 20 OT

A typical Steelers and Ravens game at Heinz Field, complete with devastating collisions, stout defense, and high-drama moments. The Ravens had a 13-3 lead at halftime, but the Steelers came roaring back after a 38-yard touchdown for Santonio Holmes. In overtime, kicker Jeff Reed hit a 46-yard field goal to get the Steelers the win.

The lull of the 2010s

They were an average team in the 2010s after their Super Bowl loss to the Packers. They made the playoffs seven times from 2011 to 2022, bowing out in the first round in half of those appearances. Their best year was in 2016, when they made it to the AFC Championship but met their nemesis, Brady and the Patriots, and lost to them again.

November 12, 2012 – Pittsburgh 16 – Kansas City 13 OT

October 20, 2014 – Pittsburgh 30 – Houston 23

September 30, 2019 – Pittsburgh 27 – Cincinnati 3

October 28, 2019 – Pittsburgh 27 – Miami 14

It's worth noting that the Steelers played against the Washington Football Team on a Monday afternoon in 2020. The game was scheduled because the Baltimore Ravens had to move games around for a COVID-19 diagnosis. Even though it was on a Monday, the game wasn't designated as a “Monday Night Football” game. The Washington Football Team beat them that afternoon, ruining their 11-0 record.

November 8, 2021 – Pittsburgh 29 – Chicago 27

January 3, 2022 – Pittsburgh 26 – Cleveland 14

September 18, 2023 – Pittsburgh 26 – Cleveland 22

Pittsburgh's most recent home Monday Night Football victory. As is a theme with the Steelers, the defense got the job done as the offense tried to find their way. Matt Canada's offense looked shaky all night. However, the defensive efforts of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith led the team to a win.

The Steelers' record will live on for another year, with no more Monday Night Football games scheduled this season.